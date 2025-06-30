Youth Invited to Envision South Asia’s Future in SAARC Contest

Hyderabad: Youth aged 15 to 25 from South Asian countries and the diaspora have been invited to participate in a regional video contest ‘My Vision for South Asia as President / Prime Minister of My Country’. The selected videos will be screened during the first Civil Society Commemoration of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) on August 12, marking International Youth Day.

The deadline for video submissions is July 25. All participants will receive citations, while selected entries will be awarded cash prizes. Details on submissions and participation are available at www.peacedoyens.org.

Organised by Doyens of Peace, a South Asia-wide collective of NGOs, academic institutions, youth groups, and professional bodies, the contest is part of a new annual event to honour former Chief of Naval Staff, the late Admiral L. Ramdas, Urdu poet and critic Karamat Ali, and documentary filmmaker and rights activist Tapan Bose for their work in promoting peace in the region.

The selected videos will be livecast online and through hybrid events hosted in various South Asian cities and diaspora locations. Organisers said the platform aims to bring youth into conversations about regional issues and cooperation.