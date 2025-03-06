Youth held for stabbing mother to death

Hyderabad: Kollur police arrested Karthik Reddy, a computer science graduate, for allegedly stabbing his mother to death over a property on Tuesday.

According to Kollur SI S. Suresh, Karthik was apprehended while he was hiding in a space beside his house in Tellapur.

At around 4.30 pm on March 3, Karthik, in an inebriated state, picked a fight with his mother — Radhika, 52. In a fit of rage, he stabbed leaving her with deep wounds near her kidney, abdomen and a laceration on her elbow.

There were seven to eight stab injuries on her body, the SI said.

His father, who tried to stop him, was also injured in the process. The dispute according to the police was about Karthik constantly asking his parents for his share of property so he can take care of his expenses and start a new business.