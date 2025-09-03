Youth Goes Missing At Osmansagar

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old youth went missing in the Osmansagar on Tuesday evening. According to Rajendranagar police, Arifuddin, 22, a resident of Happy Homes in Upparpally, had recently suffered an accident and was under treatment. With a plaster cast still on his leg, he was reportedly in a state of depression. On Tuesday evening, he booked a bike taxi to Osmansagar, boarding it with the help of a walker.

On reaching the spot, Arifuddin reportedly left his walker behind and jumped into the water. The driver alerted police. By the time patrol teams arrived, he was untraceable.

Police verified his details with the driver, including pick-up point and name, and informed his family members. Rescue teams scoured the lakeside and adjoining stretches but called off the search after dark. Operations will resume on Wednesday. Officials said efforts are continuing to trace him, but his whereabouts remain unconfirmed.





Online betting racket busted in SR Nagar, 8 held

Hyderabad: SR Nagar police and south zone task force sleuths busted an illegal online betting racket on Monday and apprehended eight offenders. Police seized 18 mobile phones, 13 ATM cards, three bank passbooks and identified online transactions worth `29.81 lakh.

Additional DCP (task force) Ande Srinivas Rao said, “The gang was operating through betting apps. They provided mobiles, IDs and passwords to punters while creating multiple user IDs and using bank accounts of unsuspecting persons to route betting transactions. Winnings were credited to these accounts before being withdrawn and distributed on a commission basis.”

The prime accused, Rajesh and Aslam of Karimnagar, who are absconding, recruited youths from Jagtial and Peddapalli districts. The arrested accused were identified as G. Vinay Kumar, N. Sai Vardhan Goud, D. Rahul, D. Jeshwanth Teja, Joda Venugopal, Kola Ram, Velpula Akash and D. Pranay. Officials said 235 user IDs linked to the racket have been identified so far.

Acting on a tip-off, a task force team led by inspector S. Raghavendra, along with the SR Nagar police, raided a location near Nagarjuna School in SR Nagar and apprehended the suspects. The accused and seized material were handed over to the SR Nagar police, who registered a case under Sections 3 and 4 of the Telangana Gaming Act.