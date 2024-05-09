Youth gets 10 years RI in POCSO case

Hyderabad: A fast-track court in Ranga Reddy district here on Thursday sentenced a 19-year-old private employee to 10 years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) in connection with a case registered against him under POCSO Act.



The court has also imposed a fine of Rs.11,000 on the accused. It awarded a compensation of Rs.1 lakh to the victim.

The Saroornagar police registered a case against the accused under Section 366 (Kidnap) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 12 of POCSO Act along with the provisions of SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and arrested him in 2017. After the completion of trial, the court delivered the judgment on Thursday.