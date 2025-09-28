Youth Drowns As Floods Persist in Adilabad

Adilabad: The flood situation persisted across the erstwhile Adilabad district with continuous rains on Sunday. In Mancherial town, a youth, Chintha Rajesh, drowned while fishing in Rallavagu near NTR Nagar Colony. Rescue teams later retrieved the body.

The Godavari river belt remains affected as standing crops in Mancherial district were inundated. However, officials said the impact in the Chennur Assembly Constituency was less compared to previous years, as gates of the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages were lifted, allowing floodwater to flow downstream from the Sripada Yellampalli project.

Heavy rain lashed Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts, bringing heavy inflows into the Sripada Yellampalli irrigation project. The Godavari is flowing at high levels with water discharged downstream from the Kadam and SRSP projects. Irrigation officials reported that SRSP is currently releasing 4,59,763 cusecs of water through 39 gates, against inflows of 3,15,000 cusecs.

Upstream rains in Maharashtra have also increased inflows into local projects. Low-lying areas in Mancherial town and agriculture fields along the Rallavagu and Godavari banks in Chennur constituency remain under water.

Mancherial district collector Kumar Deepak inspected the rising water levels at College Road and instructed police to set up barricades to prevent people from approaching the river. He also directed municipal officials to coordinate on safety measures to avoid untoward incidents.

The Kadam project recorded inflows of 4,857 cusecs, with 4,448 cusecs released downstream through one of its 18 gates. Officials in Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Adilabad districts remain on high alert following incessant rainfall and weather warnings.