Youth Drives for Direct Zakat Movement in State

Hyderabad:As Ramzan enters its second half, the collection of zakat funds from well-to-do members of the community has gathered momentum, alongside growing debate over whether the money reaches deserving beneficiaries.

Youth groups and activists have increasingly questioned the role of intermediaries in the distribution of zakat, urging donors to ensure that the funds reach the poor directly and are used for their upliftment.



The city-based Direct Zakat Movement, which began raising awareness through social media more than a decade ago, has expanded its activities on the ground. The group is campaigning among youth to distribute zakat directly to beneficiaries rather than routing it through intermediaries such as NGOs, madrasas and charitable organisations.



The campaigners allege that most of Zakat does not reach the targeted beneficiary and ends up in the hands of these intermediaries which end up spending money on irrelevant purposes.



Convenor Ishaq Mansoor said the movement is organising public meetings and awareness programmes in Nizamabad and Warangal in addition to Hyderabad to encourage donors to connect directly with needy families.



“Apart from Hyderabad, we are working on ground, now through public meetings and awareness programmes in Nizamabad and Warangal to help people to connect with the needy people across the state. Those who feel this as an obligation should first check if there are deserving families within their extended family and relatives. Their upliftment should be the primary motto,” he said.



Estimates suggest that about a quarter of the Muslim population in India is eligible to pay zakat, but only around one crore people contribute each year, largely during Ramzan, when many believe the spiritual reward is higher. The annual zakat collection across the country is estimated at about `1 lakh crore, with Telangana accounting for roughly `25,000 crore.



Social media platforms have increasingly become spaces for charity campaigns and appeals during the Ramzan period, with organisations promoting their initiatives through advertisements and promotional content.



Advocate and activist S.M. Samad said the absence of accountability remains a major concern. “Those who donate with pious intentions dust off their hands thinking that they have already pleased God. However, there remains a major loophole as there is no accountability as to how the funds are being spent. It is better to give directly to individuals after thorough enquiry, if they deserve. In remote villages in Telangana there are many deserving families,” he said.



Some observers have suggested that zakat funds should be administered through a structured system similar to those in countries with large Muslim populations. In Saudi Arabia, zakat is overseen by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority under the ministry of finance, while in Malaysia each state has its own authority under the Islamic Religious Council.



Dr Habeeb of Habeeb Charitable Trust said a centralised system could help ensure transparency and proper screening of beneficiaries. “As the funds are not properly handled and barely utilised for the set purposes, it is better to have a centralised council. This will ensure proper screening of deserving families before releasing the funds,” he said.