Youth Dies by Suicide Unable to Buy Mobile

Bhadradri-Kothagudem: A 21-year-old youth, Illangi Sakeeth, tragically died by suicide on Monday at Vengannepalem in Julurupadu mandal. The incident occurred after his parents denied his request to purchase a smartphone, citing the family's financial constraints.

Sakeeth, son of Sangeetha Rao and Sounjanya, had argued with his parents, expressing frustration that his friends owned costly mobiles. According to police reports, the disagreement escalated, leading Sakeeth to take his own life while alone at home.

Upon returning from the market, Sakeeth’s mother found him dead and, with the assistance of neighbours, rushed him to a local hospital. Unfortunately, doctors declared him brought dead upon arrival.