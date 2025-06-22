 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Youth Dies By Suicide After Failing BTech exam

Telangana
DC Correspondent
22 Jun 2025 10:01 PM IST

Following complaints from his parents, Nizamabad railway police registered a case and are investigating: Reports

Youth Dies By Suicide After Failing BTech exam
x
Representational Image — DC File

NIZAMABAD: A 25-year-old youth died by suicide near Dichpally on Saturday night. He was identified as Rajarapu Srinivas of Saikrupanagar in Nizamabad. Railway police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem at Government General Hospital in Nizamabad.

Srinivas reportedly failed in his BTech examinations and informed his family about his results. On Saturday, Srinivas’ mother noticed that he had failed. Depressed over the failure, Srinivas took the extreme step.

Following complaints from his parents, Nizamabad railway police registered a case and are investigating.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
suicide Dichpally police station Nizamabad police 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X