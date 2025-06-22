Youth Dies By Suicide After Failing BTech exam

NIZAMABAD: A 25-year-old youth died by suicide near Dichpally on Saturday night. He was identified as Rajarapu Srinivas of Saikrupanagar in Nizamabad. Railway police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem at Government General Hospital in Nizamabad.

Srinivas reportedly failed in his BTech examinations and informed his family about his results. On Saturday, Srinivas’ mother noticed that he had failed. Depressed over the failure, Srinivas took the extreme step.

Following complaints from his parents, Nizamabad railway police registered a case and are investigating.