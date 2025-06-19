Youth Cong. State Chief Campaigns For Local Body Polls

ADILABAD: Youth Congress state president Jakkidi Shiva Charan Reddy on Wednesday said that Youth Congress activists will actively campaign for the party's candidates in the upcoming local body elections by taking the state government's welfare schemes door to door.

He said the Congress government is committed to implementing SC categorisation, a caste census, and the Six Guarantees, and that these initiatives will be the cornerstone of the party’s campaign. "We will take these achievements to the people and seek their support in the local body elections," he said.

Shiva Charan Reddy was addressing Youth Congress meetings in Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Adilabad. He pointed out that while BJP and BRS are now speaking about 42 per cent reservation for BCs and a caste census, it was the Congress that first took the initiative on these issues.

He expressed hope that Youth Congress leaders will contest at least 20 per cent of the seats in the upcoming elections for sarpanch, MPTC, and ZPTC, as they had played a crucial role in bringing the Congress to power in the state.

During the visit, Shiva Charan held meetings with members of newly formed Youth Congress committees and paid rich tributes at the statue of legendary Adivasi leader Komaram Bheem in Adilabad town.

Youth Congress Telangana in-charge Khalid Ahmed, state general secretaries Majid Khan and E. Ramachandra Reddy, Adilabad in-charge Almas Khan, and district leaders including Sai Charan Goud and Shanthan Rao were also present at the events.