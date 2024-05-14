Youth Booked for Taking a Selfie While Voting

Hyderabad: Authorities have initiated legal action against a young man who captured a selfie while voting in Jagtial district. The incident unfolded at polling booth Number 8 in Vimalakarti, Ibrahimpatnam mandal, where a youth identified as Jairaj snapped a photo with his ballot after casting his vote. Upon objections raised by polling agents present at the booth, the polling officer filed a formal complaint with the police, prompting an investigation. Police have registered a case against the young man and are currently conducting inquiries into the matter.





