Youth Booked for Taking a Selfie While Voting

Telangana
DC Correspondent
13 May 2024 6:39 PM GMT
Hyderabad: Authorities have initiated legal action against a young man who captured a selfie while voting in Jagtial district. The incident unfolded at polling booth Number 8 in Vimalakarti, Ibrahimpatnam mandal, where a youth identified as Jairaj snapped a photo with his ballot after casting his vote. Upon objections raised by polling agents present at the booth, the polling officer filed a formal complaint with the police, prompting an investigation. Police have registered a case against the young man and are currently conducting inquiries into the matter.


