Youth Are the Torchbearers of ‘Viksit Bharat‑2047’, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad:Union coal and mines minister G. Kishan Reddy on Friday said that India’s young generation will play a pivotal role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Speaking at the 17th edition of the Rozgar Mela held in Hyderabad on Friday, he said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to transforming India into a globally competitive and self-reliant economy powered by youth innovation and talent.

Congratulating the recruits receiving appointment letters across 40 venues nationwide, Kishan Reddy said that over 51,000 youth have been offered central government jobs in this round, including 80 candidates from the state for 11 central government institutions in Hyderabad. Since the programme’s inception two years ago, more than 12 lakh youth have secured employment through the campaign.

Describing the Rozgar Mela as a platform not just for job creation but also for youth empowerment, the minister said, “The young employees joining government service today are the foundation of India’s next 25 years of progress. Your dedication and ideas will shape the nation’s growth trajectory.”

Highlighting India’s steady ascent as a global economic power, the Union minister noted that the country — now the world’s fourth-largest economy — is poised to achieve the third position by 2027. He cited the Modi government’s emphasis on technology, innovation, manufacturing, and startups, which has led to the emergence of over 1.5 lakh registered startups and 100 unicorns generating 17 lakh jobs.

He lauded the expansion of educational and skill-training institutions, the rise in digital adoption, and record foreign-investment inflows under Make in India. “With skill, sincerity, and a spirit of service, the youth can make India’s dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047 a reality,” Revanth Reddy said.