Youth Addicted To Online Games Dies By Suicide

KARIMNAGAR: A 25-year-old youth died by suicide after his father warned him against playing online games at Vidyanagar in Jagtial town on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Eega Rahul, a BTech dropout who had become addicted to online gaming and spent most of his time on his mobile phone.

Distressed by his son’s behaviour, Rahul’s father Srinivas advised him to stop. Upset over the warning, Rahul allegedly took the extreme step.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Rahul’s body was shifted to the Government Hospital in Jagtial for post-mortem examination.



