 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Youth Addicted To Online Games Dies By Suicide

Telangana
Puli Sharath Kumar
18 Sept 2025 11:44 PM IST

25-year-old youth died by suicide after his father warned him against playing online games at Vidyanagar in Jagtial town on Thursday.

Youth Addicted To Online Games Dies By Suicide
x
Youth died by suicide after his father warned him against playing online games at Vidyanagar in Jagtial town.(Image:DC)

KARIMNAGAR: A 25-year-old youth died by suicide after his father warned him against playing online games at Vidyanagar in Jagtial town on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Eega Rahul, a BTech dropout who had become addicted to online gaming and spent most of his time on his mobile phone.
Distressed by his son’s behaviour, Rahul’s father Srinivas advised him to stop. Upset over the warning, Rahul allegedly took the extreme step.
Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Rahul’s body was shifted to the Government Hospital in Jagtial for post-mortem examination.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
karimnagar news Telangana news 
India Southern States Telangana Karimnagar 
Puli Sharath Kumar
About the AuthorPuli Sharath Kumar

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X