Youth Addicted to Ganja Caught Growing Cannabis at Home in Achampet
Police arrest young man after discovering cannabis plant cultivated inside his house in Palkapally village.
Nagarkurnool: A youth addicted to ganja was arrested for cultivating a cannabis plant inside his house in Palkapally village of Achampet mandal, Nagarkurnool district.
The accused, identified as Naganulu Madhu, had reportedly been growing the plant for personal consumption.
During a routine check, police identified the cannabis plant in his residence and immediately took Madhu into custody. Further investigation is underway.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
