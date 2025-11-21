 Top
Youth Addicted to Ganja Caught Growing Cannabis at Home in Achampet

Telangana
21 Nov 2025 12:11 PM IST

Police arrest young man after discovering cannabis plant cultivated inside his house in Palkapally village.

Nagarkurnool: A youth addicted to ganja was arrested for cultivating a cannabis plant inside his house in Palkapally village of Achampet mandal, Nagarkurnool district.

The accused, identified as Naganulu Madhu, had reportedly been growing the plant for personal consumption.
During a routine check, police identified the cannabis plant in his residence and immediately took Madhu into custody. Further investigation is underway.
