Young Scientists Unite With Naya Network

A new Asia-Pacific network of young scientific academies was launched in Hyderabad following a week-long gathering of over 200 early and mid-career researchers from 60 countries. The Hyderabad Declaration, which was signed at the close of the Global Young Academy’s annual general meeting and International Conference, marked the creation of the Network of Asia-Pacific Young Academies (NAYA).

This is meant to foster regional collaboration, scientific mentorship and coordinated research efforts. The Indian National Young Academy of Science (INYAS) led the initiative, joined by 11 other academies from countries including Nepal, Malaysia, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan, Australia and China, alongside the Global Young Academy (GYA).

The conference, held from June 8 to 14 at IIT Hyderabad, was opened in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and the sessions ranged from science diplomacy, inclusive innovation, to the evolving dynamics of Industry 5.0 and human-machine interaction. The participants took part in thematic workshops, research presentations, governance discussions and cultural programmes across venues such as Golconda Fort and Chowmahalla Palace

Prof. B.S. Murty, director of IIT Hyderabad, described the gathering as aligned with the institute’s research vision and stated that the event had deepened international scientific dialogue while empowering young researchers.

Prof. Chandra Shekhar Sharma, former INYAS chair and ex-co-chair of GYA, called the declaration a culmination of five years of effort and a step forward for unified engagement across the region. The International Science Council supported the formation of NAYA.