Warangal: Student Steals Family Gold to Fund Dates with Girlfriend, Caught Red-Handed

On June 8, a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) in Warangal district was shocked to see the lock on his house broken and gold worth more than Rs 5 lakh was stolen. However, what unfolded next was a bigger shock.

Gurrapu Ramakrishna, an RMP locked his house to attend a function in Hyderabad on Sunday and returned on the same night to see 16 tola of gold looted. To his surprise the police investigation revealed the burglar was none other than his own son.

How he was caught:

Ramakrishna's son was caught by the police while he trying to sell the stolen gold.

The Mills Colony Police while conducting routine vehicle checks on Tuesday noticed a young man trying to flee upon seeing them.

The police caught him and questioned him. Upon interrogation, he confessed to burglary and was identified as Gurrapu Ramakrishna's son, Gurrapu Jayanth.