Warangal: Student Steals Family Gold to Fund Dates with Girlfriend, Caught Red-Handed

Telangana
DC Correspondent
11 Jun 2025 1:06 PM IST

In a straight-out-of-the-movie kind of an incident, a father was shocked to know his son stole gold from his house to fund dates with his college girlfriend; Here's what happened

Representational Image

On June 8, a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) in Warangal district was shocked to see the lock on his house broken and gold worth more than Rs 5 lakh was stolen. However, what unfolded next was a bigger shock.

Gurrapu Ramakrishna, an RMP locked his house to attend a function in Hyderabad on Sunday and returned on the same night to see 16 tola of gold looted. To his surprise the police investigation revealed the burglar was none other than his own son.

How he was caught:

Ramakrishna's son was caught by the police while he trying to sell the stolen gold.

The Mills Colony Police while conducting routine vehicle checks on Tuesday noticed a young man trying to flee upon seeing them.

The police caught him and questioned him. Upon interrogation, he confessed to burglary and was identified as Gurrapu Ramakrishna's son, Gurrapu Jayanth.

Jayanth is currently pursuing his final year BBA at a College in Warangal.
According to the police, he committed the theft to spend extravagantly with his girlfriend, who studies at the same college.
They also revealed that Jayanth had earlier attempted to run a food court in Hyderabad while studying, but ended up incurring losses. He had borrowed money from friends and, in order to repay the debts and fund his outings with his girlfriend, he stole the gold ornaments when no one was at home.
