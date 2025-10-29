Young Inventor From Telangana Bags Forbes Honour

Nalgonda: Hailing from an agricultural family, Gorre Ashok from Suryapet has won the Forbes India regional award under the category of Tech-Led Social Innovation for his low-cost, farmer-friendly agricultural tools designed to ease the hardships of cultivation.

The 22-year-old, a native of Anjalipuram village in Huzurnagar mandal, has invented eight tools aimed at reducing manual labour in farming and improving efficiency. To turn his ideas into reality, Ashok established a small unit — Rural Rise Agrinery Agrisolution — in a shed at his village, where he manufactures and supplies his prototypes to farmers at affordable prices.

Among his innovations, “Agro Thaar” is a multipurpose vehicle that can be used for spraying fertilisers, weeding and transporting small loads. His Seed Sowing Tool has gained national recognition for enabling a single farmer to sow seeds across two acres within a few hours. The device also covers the seeds automatically after they are dropped from the funnel, eliminating the need for labourers to handle soil directly.

Another of his creations, “Agromate,” assists in ploughing and gathering paddy grains and dry grass after harvest. It has been designed to suit multiple crops, including cotton, chilli, paddy and vegetables. His “DryLand Pro 52” provides an innovative weeding solution for dry land with two-foot row spacing. Powered by a 52cc engine, the machine consumes just one litre of fuel per acre and completes the operation in about 20 minutes.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Ashok said the inspiration behind his innovations came from observing farmers’ day-to-day struggles. “Many small farmers face acute labour shortages. While advanced technologies like drones exist, they are often too expensive for rural areas. So, I developed practical, affordable tools that improve productivity without heavy investment,” he said.

He added that one of his devices, a solar-powered crop protection system, emits sound to deter birds and wild animals. “My seed sowing tool has already helped around 200 farmers in my community, saving them time and effort,” he said. Ashok said he received official confirmation from Forbes India informing him of his selection for the regional award.