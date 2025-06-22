Yoga Day Celebrated In Nizamabad, Kamareddy

NIZAMABAD: The 11th International Day of Yoga was celebrated across Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts on Saturday. Students, teachers, officials, and yoga enthusiasts gathered at various venues to participate in the event.

In Nizamabad, the main event was held at Srirama Gardens, where Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta, Police commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya, and additional DCPs G. Baswa Reddy and Ramchander Rao, along with other officials, attended and actively performed yogasanas.

In Kamareddy district, district collector Ashish Sangwan participated in the celebrations held at Naganna Metla Bavi in Lingampet mandal headquarters. A parallel programme was also conducted at the Police Parade Grounds, which saw the participation of district judge and Legal Services Authority chairman Ch.V.R.R. Vara Prasad.

Wearing white attire, people from all walks of life took part in the yoga sessions. Both government and private schools organised yoga demonstrations, with teachers and students performing various asanas, contributing to the vibrant observance of the International Day of Yoga across the districts.