Yoga Day Celebrated At KBR Park

Hyderabad:“Yoga doesn’t require grand arrangements. Start with simple breathing or seated asanas—small steps toward a healthier life,” said minister Ponnam Prabhakar at the International Yoga Day event held at KBR Park on Saturday morning.

Asha workers, GHMC staff, students from government schools and regular morning walkers participated in the event, guided by trained instructors. Participants performed basic postures like Ardha Ushtrasana (half camel pose), Makarasana (crocodile pose), Bhujangasana (cobra pose), Parvatasana (mountain pose), Ashtangasana and breathing exercises such as Anulom Vilom pranayama (alternate nostril breathing).



Hyderabad district collector Harichandana Dasari thanked attendees, saying, “Yoga connects the body and mind. It improves health and helps us focus. I appreciate everyone who joined us to mark this meaningful day.”



“I come here every day, but today’s yoga brought a new calmness. I think I’ll start adding simple poses after my walk,” said D. Prateek, a regular walker. “I didn’t know yoga could be this fun. I really liked Bhujangasana. I want to practice it every morning now,” said Bharath Chandra, a Class 7 student.“I usually practise yoga every alternate day, but today’s open-air session felt special. Being surrounded by so many people created a positive vibe,” said P. Mamtha, another regular walker.



The session concluded with a peaceful prayer, leaving participants refreshed and motivated to adopt yoga in daily life for better physical and mental well-being. The event was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav, MLC Addanki Dayakar and other officials.