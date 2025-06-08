YMCA Hyderabad Marks 181st Anniversary

Hyderabad: The YMCAs of Greater Hyderabad celebrated the 181st anniversary of World YMCA on their Narayanguda premises on Friday by honouring 90-year-old member Thomas John, along with few others, to acknowledge their services rendered to the community here. P. Krupakar, K.V. Prasad, Prem Kumar Naini, Goneh.Solomon Raj, T. Sanjeev Kumar and Ch Esther Rani were felicitated to recognise their contribution to society. Speaking on the occasion, Rev Dr Anil Kiran and Rev Dr Prof. Reubens Mark emphasised on unity among people irrespective of caste, creed, religion, colour, gender and age in tune with YMCA’s motto — That They All May Be One.



