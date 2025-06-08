 Top
YMCA Hyderabad Marks 181st Anniversary

Telangana
DC Correspondent
8 Jun 2025 12:43 AM IST

YMCA Greater Hyderabad celebrated World YMCA’s 181st anniversary by felicitating 90-year-old member Thomas John and others for their service, with leaders calling for unity across all sections of society. (Image:DC)

Hyderabad: The YMCAs of Greater Hyderabad celebrated the 181st anniversary of World YMCA on their Narayanguda premises on Friday by honouring 90-year-old member Thomas John, along with few others, to acknowledge their services rendered to the community here. P. Krupakar, K.V. Prasad, Prem Kumar Naini, Goneh.Solomon Raj, T. Sanjeev Kumar and Ch Esther Rani were felicitated to recognise their contribution to society. Speaking on the occasion, Rev Dr Anil Kiran and Rev Dr Prof. Reubens Mark emphasised on unity among people irrespective of caste, creed, religion, colour, gender and age in tune with YMCA’s motto — That They All May Be One.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
hyderabad news Telangana news 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

