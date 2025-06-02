 Top
YISU Partners With TCS ION To Launch Employment-Oriented Placement Program: VC

The curriculum focuses on enhancing problem-solving abilities, communication and soft skills: VC

Young India Skills University (YISU) (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Young India Skills University (YISU) has announced a strategic collaboration with TCS ION to launch the “TCS ION Placement Success Program"-a robust, industry-aligned initiative aimed at enhancing the employability of students pursuing bachelors of engineering and technology and masters in computer applications.


