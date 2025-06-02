YISU Partners With TCS ION To Launch Employment-Oriented Placement Program: VC

Speaking on the occasion, VLVSS Subba Rao, University Vice Chancellor, emphasized the university's commitment to bridging the critical gap between academic education and industry expectations. “This partnership with TCS ION reflects our strategic vision of creating career-ready graduates by integrating essential professional competencies into our learning framework,” he stated.

The placement success program curriculum for 20 weeks is meticulously designed to equip students with practical, hands-on training in current industry practices, tools, and technologies. The curriculum focuses on enhancing real-world problem-solving abilities, communication and soft skills and technical expertise, ensuring that students are job-ready from day one.

The program includes structured technical guidance for meaningful employment, communication and soft skills training, and exposure to real-time industry situations and best practices. “In an era where traditional academic curricula often fall short in preparing students for real-world challenges, this program stands out as a critical step toward bridging the education and employability gap. It empowers learners with the competencies demanded by today's dynamic job market, particularly in the IT and engineering sectors,” he said.

“Today's students must have an employability gap. It empowers learners with the competencies demanded by today's dynamic job market, particularly in the IT and engineering sectors. Today's students must be more than just degree holders; they must be agile, tech-savvy, and workplace-ready. This program delivers that transformation,” said Subba Rao.