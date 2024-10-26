Yesvantpur to Bidar train cancelled

 Top
The suspension of services is due to work on the pitline in Yesvantpur yard on South Western Railway
Hyderabad: South Central Railway has announced cancellation of Trains 16577 and 16578, weekly services between Yesvantpur and Bidar, from November 2 till March 30. The suspension of services is due to work on the pitline in Yesvantpur yard on South Western Railway.

In AP, the train passes through Hindupur, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal and Mantrayalam Road.

Train 16577 Yesvantpur to Bidar will not run on November 2, 9, 16, 23, 30; December 7, 14, 21, 28; January 4, 11, 18, 25; February 1, 8, 15, 22 and March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Train 16578 Bidar to Yesvantpur will not run on November 3, 10, 17, 24; December 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; January 5, 12, 19, 26; February 2, 9, 16, 23; March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

