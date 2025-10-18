Yerragunta HM Wins Praise for Innovation

Hyderabad: Students of ZPHS Yerragunta in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district have been recognised for their innovative approach to hands-on learning. Their headmaster, Undeti Ananda Kumar, who developed this learning model, was felicitated by director of school education Dr E. Naveen Nicolas, for promoting experiential education.

A team of 37 students and teachers recently participated in a science exhibition at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Hyderabad, commemorating the birth anniversary of former President Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, and won the fifth prize. Earlier, another group of 40 students visited the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at Sriharikota, while 160 others toured the Niladri Caves to learn about ancient monuments and archaeological artefacts.

The school has built its curriculum around real-world exposure. Students regularly visit farms, rice mills and crop research centres to understand how classroom lessons connect to everyday life. The school also organises rallies, seminars and festivals to promote science, environmental awareness and social responsibility in engaging ways.

Inter-house competitions, Scouts and Guides training and other co-curricular programmes form part of the regular schedule. Dr Nicolas said Ananda Kumar’s leadership demonstrated how schools could nurture curiosity, discipline and imagination to make learning meaningful.

Parents shall detect early signs of drug use: Min.

Health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha has urged parents to take children addicted to drugs directly to de-addiction centres, assuring that counselling and treatment will be provided free of cost. “Do not delay seeking help once addiction is noticed — delay can seriously damage their health,” the minister cautioned.

Chairing a review meeting with senior officials from the health department and the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TANB) at the Secretariat on Friday, the minister called for close coordination between police and health authorities.

TANB director Sandeep Shandilya briefed the minister on the anti-drug measures, stating that individuals found addicted to narcotics are being produced before magistrates and referred to de-addiction centres for treatment. The health department’s support, he said, is being sought to help identify and rehabilitate such individuals.

Rajanarasimha stressed that eliminating drug abuse requires collective effort. He appealed to parents and teachers to stay alert and recognise early behavioural changes in children vulnerable to substance abuse.

He directed officials to launch state-wide awareness campaigns highlighting the dangers of drug use in schools, colleges, hospitals, villages, and towns.

Auto union seeks new city permits

Members of the Auto Rickshaw Joint Action Committee met transport commissioner Raghunandan Rao on Friday and submitted a representation urging the government to issue new auto rickshaw permits within the Outer Ring Road limits.

The delegation also raised other long-pending concerns, including the issue of autos from neighbouring districts operating within the city, which they said affects local permit holders. Officials from the transport department assured the union members that their demands would be examined and appropriate action taken soon.