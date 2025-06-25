Yellandu Inspector Suspended for Misconduct, Illegal Detention Of Family

Hyderabad: Inspector General of Police, Multi Zone-I S. Chandrashekar Reddy, suspended Yellandu police station Inspector B. Satyanarayana in Bhadradri Kothagudem district in connection with illegal detention and alleged inhuman treatment of a family at the police station.

As per the complaint, on June 19, the complainant Ram Reddy Pendli (67), along with his wife Padmaja Pendli (56), son Hareesh Reddy Pendli (37), and daughter-in-law (29), were summoned to the police station by the Inspector in connection with a complaint filed by their daughter-in-law.

However, instead of proceeding legally, the Inspector reportedly kept the entire family in unlawful confinement at the police station for eight to 12 hours without registering any case, subjected them to intimidation, denied them food and basic facilities, and allegedly warned them against speaking in their defence.

It was reported that Padmaja Pendli collapsed due to fatigue and mental trauma, and is still recovering from the distressing experience. The conduct of the Inspector in this regard was deemed grossly unethical and against the principles of a disciplined police force.

The said actions have brought disrepute to the image of the police department and were found in violation of rules.

In view of the seriousness of the misconduct and to ensure a free and fair departmental enquiry, the Inspector General of Police, Multi Zone-I, has placed Satyanarayana under suspension with immediate effect, according to a press release.