Yellampet Municipality Town Planning Officer Held in Bribe Case

Hyderabad: Chintala Radha Krishna Reddy, a Town Planning Officer of Yellampet Municipality in Medchal Malkajgiri district, was caught red handed by Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Saturday when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs.3.50 lakh from a complainant.

Reddy demanded the bribe for not demolishing the compound wall from the gates of the complainant's layout under the guise of facilitating other landowners. Initially, Reddy demanded Rs.5 lakh from the complainant for showing the official favour and had already accepted Rs.1.50 lakh, the ACB officials said.



