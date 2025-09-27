 Top
Yellampet Municipality Town Planning Officer Held in Bribe Case

Telangana
M Srinivas
27 Sept 2025 4:38 PM IST

The Town Planning officer demanded the bribe for not demolishing the compound wall from the gates of the complainant's layout under the guise of facilitating other landowners

Yellampet Municipality Town Planning Officer, Chintala Radha Krishna Reddy (Photo: By Arrangement )

Hyderabad: Chintala Radha Krishna Reddy, a Town Planning Officer of Yellampet Municipality in Medchal Malkajgiri district, was caught red handed by Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Saturday when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs.3.50 lakh from a complainant.

Reddy demanded the bribe for not demolishing the compound wall from the gates of the complainant's layout under the guise of facilitating other landowners. Initially, Reddy demanded Rs.5 lakh from the complainant for showing the official favour and had already accepted Rs.1.50 lakh, the ACB officials said.


