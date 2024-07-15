Year-end target for Godavari-Cauvery link project DPR

HYDERABAD: The National Water Development Agency under the Ministry of Jal Shakti has set a target of completing a detailed project report for the interlinking of Godavari and Cauvery rivers by the end of this year.



This issue was discussed at a meeting of NWDA at its 73rd governing body in New Delhi on Monday. The linking of Godavari with Cauvery requires consensus between Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu states. The take off point for the interlinking lies at Inchampalli, after the confluence of Indravati with Godavari. Since the backwaters of the Samakka-Sarakka barrage built by the Telangana government cover where the Inchampalli barrage is proposed the NWDA is studying this issue in consultation with Telangana on the possibility of integrating Inchampalli with Sammakka-Saarakka or if they can be built separately without any technical glitches.

The project envisages transfer of around 4,189 million cubic metres of water, and the NWDA meeting took note that separate meetings were held with Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra to deliberate the issues raised by these states to evolve a consensus.