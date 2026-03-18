Yakutpura’s London Bridge To Get Repaired

Hyderabad: The Old City's iconic 'London Bridge', which the Hafeeznagar locals refer to, is set to get a new lease of life as the repair works will soon begin. The GHMC has initiated works to restore the bridge at an estimated cost of Rs 2.95 crore. In addition, plans are afoot to widen the road, facilitating a smooth path for four-wheelers.

Constructed over a nala at Hafeeznagar in Yakutpura, the bridge, which is a well-known landmark in the Old City, was damaged due to floods the city witnessed in the recent past.

The bridge's name, as per locals, has a unique story. Several small bridges, including this bridge, over the Chandrayangutta to Chaderghat nala were damaged due to heavy downpour in the past. The officials, who were executing repair works, left for the locals to give a name to the bridge, which had no name till then.

Locals who discussed among themselves named it London Bridge, which has no link to the famed bridge in London. A local, Mohammed Naseeruddin, said the bridge has now become a landmark, and people often use the bridge to guide others, especially when going towards Talabkatta.

Residents commute daily on this bridge, which connects SRT Colony and Madinanagar. A commuter, Mohammed Ahmed, said the bridge cuts their commute time. Another road also connects these two roads, but it is in bad condition after floods damaged it.

“Further, the bridge, as per the locals, is meant for two-wheelers. Four-wheelers are not allowed on the bridge, which is narrow,” a local Mohd Kasim said, adding that officials should widen it and allow four-wheelers. "It will be helpful, especially when there are closures near Yakutpura railway station," he said.

The residents complained that the retaining wall of the drain is in a dilapidated condition and requested the authorities concerned to commence the works soon. They also urged officials to clean the area, as it has become dirty with nala.