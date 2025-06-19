Yadavs Need Representation In Cabinet: AIYS

Warangal:Speaking at a press meet in Hanamkonda on Wednesday, All India Yadav Sangam (AIYS) member and former KUDA chairman Sunder Raj Yadav alleged that, despite the Yadav community playing a crucial role in national and state politics across the country, the state government has failed to provide any representation to the community in the Cabinet, a situation he described as shameful.

The state government must not overlook the Yadav community on the pretext of lacking MLAs, as thousands of Yadavs reside in every district and constituency across the state and deserve fair representation.

It is important to remember that Lord Sri Krishna, who delivered the Bhagavad Gita to humanity, belonged to the Yadav community. History also records that the Yadav community was responsible for building the iconic Golconda Fort in Telangana.

He questioned why the Congress government did not appoint a minister from the Yadav community, despite repeatedly portraying the community as a symbol of integrity and honesty on several occasions.

Sundar Raj appealed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to consider the matter with goodwill and ensure representation for the Yadav community in the upcoming cabinet expansion and reshuffle. He also urged the government to allocate nominated posts to members of the Yadav community in proportion to their population.

He also announced that the Yadava Atma Gourava Sabha will be held at Indira Park on the 30th of this month, and urged members of the Yadav community to attend in large numbers and make the event a grand success.