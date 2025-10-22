Yadavs Celebrate Sadar Festival with Fervor in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Several environs of Hyderabad came alive with members of Yadav community celebrating Sadar festival on Tuesday night. The festival is celebrated the next day of Diwali festival.

Holding sticks, the members danced to pulsating drum beats in front of bulls decorated with colorful flowers during the procession organized from their respective houses.

A few youngsters drew the attention of everyone by dancing atop the bull. The Yadav community members consider it promising for performing pooja to the bull and allowing it inside the house as part of Sadar festival.

A large number of Yadavs took part in the celebrations organized at Saidabad, Malkajgiri, East Marredpally, Punjagutta, Bowenpally and Madhapur, among other areas. The festival will conclude with a major congregation at Narayanguda where Yadavs display different varieties of bulls brought from old city, Chappal Bazaar, Ameerpet and other areas on Wednesday night.