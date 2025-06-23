Yadava Community Protests at Gandhi Bhavan with Sheep and Goat

Hyderabad: In an unusual protest, members of the Yadava community arrived at Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress’ state headquarters, on Monday with sheep and goats, demanding Cabinet berths for party MLAs from the Yadava, Golla and Kuruma castes and positions in the state party set-up in proportion with their population.

Arriving in a lorry loaded with livestock, the protesters, under the aegis of the Yadava Hakkula Porata Samithi, alleged that the Congress had failed to fulfill its promises made to their castes during the 2023 Assembly elections.

The demonstration coincided with the visit of AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan. The protesters said they would continue their agitation until they were granted a meeting with Natarajan and TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud. The sudden arrival of sheep and goats took Congress leaders and workers by surprise. Party officials expressed their displeasure over the breach of protocol and the release of animals into the premises.

Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the agitating protesters. The protesters also demanded the formation of a Yadava Corporation, relaunch of the sheep distribution programme and implementation of a ₹2 lakh direct benefit transfer scheme for Yadavas and Kurumas, promised in the Congress manifesto.

Samithi president Mekala Ramulu Yadav said the community was growing increasingly frustrated with the delay in implementing these promises. The protest turned tense as sheep roamed freely around the party office and demonstrators attempted to hand over a representation to Natarajan, but were stopped by Congress workers.