Revanth Emphasizes Yadavs' Role in Hyderabad’s Growth, Vows Support for Political Empowerment

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said the contributions of the Yadava brothers to Hyderabad’s growth and development are undeniable. Their role in raising livestock and cultivating fodder in the Musi catchment area has greatly shaped the city’s heritage. It is a matter of pride for the state to officially organize the Sadar festival in Hyderabad, a tradition deeply connected to the Yadav community’s identity, where “Sadar” represents the “Khadar” of the Yadavs, he added.

Participating in Sadar Sammelan held at NTR stadium here on Sunday, he made an announcement that the Sadar Sammelan will be organized annually, with instructions for officials to ensure it reaches every village. He further said that the elevation of Anil Kumar Yadav to the Rajya Sabha marks a step toward giving the Yadav community a voice in governance, with further plans to increase their political representation.

Efforts are also underway to revive the Musi River, currently in a state of neglect, and improve the living standards of those in the Musi catchment area. Despite challenges, the Congress party has contributed to developing Hyderabad on an international level, and the commitment remains to support initiatives for further growth.

If Anjan Kumar Yadav had won in Musheerabad, he might have served as a minister, reflecting the ongoing push for greater Yadav representation, he said.

Drawing on the example of Lord Krishna’s support for Dharma in Kurukshetra, the Yadava brothers are urged to stand for righteousness and justice, working together for the city’s advancement and the community’s empowerment.