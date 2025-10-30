Yadagirigutta Temple EE Arrested in Rs.1.90 Lakh Bribe

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested Voodepu Venkata Rama Rao, an Executive Engineer (EE) working at Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta when he demanded and accepted bribe amount Rs.1.90 lakh from a complainant.

Rao is also working as in-charge Superintending Engineer in the Endowments department. He demanded a bribe as a reward for the bill amount of Rs.11.50 lakh excluding GST processed by him pertaining to the installation of food machines at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta.

The tainted bribe amount of Rs.1.90 lakh was recovered from the possession of Rao. The ACB officials said Rao was being arrested and produced before the special court for ACB cases in Nampally.