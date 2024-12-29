Yadagirigutta Temple Board to Get Nod in the Next Cabinet Meeting

Hyderabad: The state Cabinet is likely to approve the constitution of the Yadagirigutta Temple Board, which will administer the famous temple of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy atop Yadagirigutta.

The board will follow successful examples like the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and incorporate the best practices from Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Board of Kerala, among others.

The file to constitute the board has been forwarded to the legal department for its review. After the Chief Minister’s approval, the special law to constitute the Board would be tabled before the next Assembly session.

According to sources, the temple board is likely to have 18 members and the focus is to include a sizable number of Vedic Scholars and eminent religious personalities. The board is likely to include endowment commissioner and temple executive officer.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has given clear directions to officials on how the board should be a unique one in the country. He has given more emphasis on spirituality, cultural activity and involvement in philanthropic initiatives like TTD.

He emphasised the use of technology to streamline temple operations, such as online booking for darshan, donations and accommodation etc. The new board would function accordingly to maintain transparent financial systems to build trust among devotees.

To have a spiritual feel, the board would be set to function to blend spirituality with world-class infrastructure, making it a destination for both devotees and tourists. It would have a dedicated eco-friendly temple town surrounding the temple to enhance the experience, promoting sustainable tourism.

Like TTD, the new board’s administrative management theory will have a clear approach for the grand celebration of annual 11-day long Brahmotsavams, the major festival to be held in February and March. It would include a grand religious event with a number of unique cultural programmes to engage people from Telangana and other parts in the country.