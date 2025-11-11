 Top
Yadagirigutta Sees Rs 1-Cr Collection on Holy Monday

Telangana
11 Nov 2025 9:05 PM IST

Temple earns over Rs 1 crore in a day from hundi, prasadam and ticket sales — the highest ever

Yadagirigutta’s growing prominence as one of Telangana’s most significant pilgrimage centres. (File photo)

Hyderabad: The Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple witnessed a record turnout of over 78,200 devotees during Karthika Somavaram. Temple authorities reported a collection exceeding Rs 1,00,57,000 from hundi offerings and prasadam sales — the highest single-day revenue in the temple’s history.

Satyanarayana Swamy vratam, Bilva archana and Nija Abhishekam were performed on a large scale, while hundreds of devotees lit Karthika lamps across the temple premises.

Officials said 1,958 couples took part in the Sri Satyanarayana Swamy vratam conducted both at the main temple and Paata Gutta, generating Rs 19.58 lakh in ticket sales. Another Rs 27.45 lakh was earned from prasadam sales. VIP darshan ticket sales alone brought in Rs 16.95 lakh.

Due to the massive crowds, devotees waited nearly four hours in regular queues and two hours for VIP darshan. Despite the rush, temple staff ensured smooth arrangements and crowd management throughout the day. The overwhelming participation reaffirmed Yadagirigutta’s growing prominence as one of Telangana’s most significant pilgrimage centres.

DC Correspondent
