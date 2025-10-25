Yadadri Family Awaits News of Missing Techie After Kurnool Bus Fire

Hyderabad: Maheshwaram Srinivas Reddy, a farmer from Vastha Kondur at Gundala mandal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, was waiting for his daughter Anusha Reddy’s call on Friday morning to know that she safely reached Bengaluru and resumed duty after celebrating Diwali with the family.

She was working as a software engineer in Bengaluru. As Srinivas Reddy was eagerly waiting for the call, he switched on the television to watch the news. As he was browsing TV channels, he saw a news report about the Kaveri travels bus accident in Kurnool district.

Srinivas Reddy, who was shell-shocked on seeing the news, started calling Anusha Reddy. But there was no response. As officials started disclosing the names of the victims in the fire accident, Anusha Reddy’s family members constantly enquired about her whereabouts, but in vain. Left with no other option, Srinivas Reddy, along with his family members, rushed to the accident spot and later to the government hospital.

The family members broke down on seeing the ill-fated Benaluru-bound bus that was damaged completely in the incident as till date, there is no information about Anusha Reddy’s whereabouts. “The officials have collected samples from us to conduct DNA profiling of the victims. They said the process would be completed by Monday,” Srinivas Reddy’s relative N Prabhakar Reddy told Deccan Chronicle on Saturday.

He said Anusha Reddy visited her home from Bengaluru on October 16 to celebrate Diwali. As she was supposed to resume duty, she boarded the bus at Nampally at 10 pm on Thursday to reach Bengaluru. Two minutes before commencement of the journey, she informed the family members that she boarded the bus safely.

The family members did not call her again believing that she might be asleep. But by 7 am on Friday, they came to know that the bus she boarded was involved in a fire mishap, leaving them heartbroken.