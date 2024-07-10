Yadadri Collector Summoned

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued a summons to the Collector of the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, RDO, tahsildar and MPDO of Turkapally mandal in the district, to appear before the court on August 5, 2024, to face contempt action for failing to comply with the earlier order passed by it in April 2024.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy had issued Form-I proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act, to all the cited officers. The judge was dealing with a contempt petition filed by 86-year-old Raheemuddin, who complained to the court that the said authorities had scant regard to the court directions in regard to the payment of compensation for his land which was taken possession of by the government without following the due procedure.

Local body authorities had constructed roads, school buildings, water tanks, bore-wells, bus stops and so on illegally in the land measuring Ac 1.38 guntas in Survey No. 171 of Gopalapuram village which belonged to Raheemuddin when he had gone abroad for his livelihood in 2010. When he approached the High Court, Justice Reddy in 2022 had ordered the authorities to pay the compensation within three weeks. As the authorities had failed to comply with the orders, Raheemuddin filed a contempt case.