Wyra Reservoir Will Be Filled with Godavari Waters in August: Agri Minister

Bhadari-Kothagudem: Agriculture minister Tummala Nagesjwar Rao on Monday said Wyra reservoir would be filled with Godavari waters from Sitarama project through Enkuru link canal in August, 2024.



Along with Ashwaraopet MLA Jare Adinarayana, district collector Jitesh V. Patel and ITDA project officer Rahul, he inspected the works of pump houses of Sitarama project at Kamalapuram and Pusagudem in Mulakapally mandal in the district.



Speaking on the occasion, he said the trial run of Kamalapuram and Pusagudem would be conducted after arrival of engineers from China as the motors were made by a Shanghai-based company. Electrical and other works in the pump houses have been completed.



He said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will launch the trial run of the pump houses in August. He said works of Enkur link canal would be completed by the end of July. About 97 percent of the 104-km canal up to the tunnel was completed and only three percent of the lining works are pending.



He said 10 lakh acres would be liked with irrigation facility in Khammam and Bhadadri-Kothagudem district through pump houses of Sitarama project. Chief engineer (irrigation) A. Srinivas Reddy, superintendent of engineer (irrigation) A.S. Rao and executive engineer K. Suresh Kumar were also present at the site.