Wyra MVI, Assistant In ACB Net

Nalgonda: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) of Wyra in Khammam district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 24,000 through an assistant.

The accused, A. Vara Prasad, allegedly sought the bribe from the owner of a brick unit to avoid imposing fines and penalties on his transport vehicles.

According to ACB DSP Ramesh, the amount was received by the MVI’s assistant, Rajasekhar, who later fled the spot with the tainted money. During post-trap proceedings, officials recovered unaccounted cash of Rs 50,200 from the MVI’s car, which was seized.

The ACB stated that the officer acted dishonestly to obtain undue advantage. He was arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Warangal.

Efforts are under way to trace and apprehend the assistant, who remains absconding. The complainant had approached the ACB with phone recordings of the alleged demand. Officials said the identity of the complainant has been withheld for security reasons.