Wrong Blood Transfusion Shocks MGM hospital

WARANGAL: In a shocking incident, a patient at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Hanamkonda was allegedly given a blood transfusion of the wrong blood group.

According to the patient’s husband, Raju, his wife Jyothi (34) of Ayodhyapuram in Kazipet was admitted on September 16 with fever and respiratory issues. Doctors found her blood count was low and sent a sample to the blood bank.

Technicians reportedly misidentified her blood group as B-Positive, and junior doctors carried out transfusions on September 17 and 18. Despite Jyothi repeatedly telling the staff that her actual blood group was O-Positive, her concerns were ignored.

After receiving the wrong blood group, Jyothi developed stomach pain and diarrhoea. On Saturday, when a third transfusion was scheduled, staff became suspicious and re-tested her blood sample. The test confirmed her blood group was indeed O-Positive. Corrective measures were then initiated immediately, Raju said.

MGM Hospital superintendent Dr Kishore Kumar confirmed that an inquiry had been ordered. “An inquiry committee has been formed with doctors from Pathology, General Medicine, and the Blood Bank,” he said, adding that the patient’s condition is currently stable.

Medical experts, however, warned that transfusing the wrong blood group could cause serious complications such as bleeding or rashes, with some effects possibly appearing months later.