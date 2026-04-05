Writers Must Promote Patriotism, Says Bandi Sanjay

KARIMNAGAR: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday called upon poets and writers to produce literature that promotes patriotism, national unity and Indian culture.

Speaking at a book launch event at his residence in Karimnagar, he said such themes are essential for the country’s progress and align with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The minister for state released a research-based travelogue, Charudham Yatra, authored by poet and researcher Dr Sabbani Laxminarayana, which documents the historical and spiritual significance of the Himalayan pilgrimage in Uttarakhand.

Sanjay praised the author’s work and encouraged writers to travel across the country to document India’s diverse heritage. He said literature should play a key role in strengthening national identity.

Vastu expert Kola Anna Reddy, historian Sankepalli Nagendra Sharma and social activist Uppala Ramesham were present.