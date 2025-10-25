Writ Seeks Quota for PwDs in Liquor Shops

Hyderabad:Justice N. Tukaramji on Friday entertained a writ plea seeking reservations for physically challenged in the allotment of retail liquor shop licences for the 2025-27 period. The judge was hearing a writ plea filed by Srinivas, challenging the notification of August 14 which was issued without extending the benefit of reservation under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act and government order of 2018. The petitioner contended that the GO of 2018 ordered 5 per cent reservations to persons with benchmark disability in welfare and developmental schemes and that setting up of his liquor business should come under its ambit. The petitioner argued that in 2021, the government introduced reservations for the Goud, SC and ST communities in liquor shop allotments and the same rationale should extend to persons with disabilities. The government contended that the 2021 reservation was a policy decision aimed at rehabilitating toddy tapper communities who lost their livelihood after the decline of palm trees, and that it stood on a different footing. When the judge questioned why similar consideration could not be extended to other groups, the government maintained that persons with disabilities did not have any vested rights in liquor vending, unlike the toddy tappers who have traditional links to the trade. The judge posted the matter for hearing.

HC dismisses plea on OTP-based voting



A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court dismissed a writ plea seeking directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and other authorities to consider a representation for initiating a comprehensive policy and technical feasibility study for implementing biometric plus OTP-based voter authentication systems linked with Aadhaar. The panel comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin was hearing a writ plea filed by Syed Zakir Hussain, an engineer from Rajendra-nagar. The petitioner challenged the alleged inaction of the respondents in not considering his representation submitted in July and sought directions for implementing biometric and OTP-based voter authentication linked with Aadhaar, post-voting SMS or email confirmations to voters, and publication of anonymised voter ID-based voting data to enhance transparency. The respondents argued that the subject matter fell within the policy domain of the ECI and did not warrant judicial intervention. The panel observed that the petitioner was unable to demonstrate any legal right to seek consideration of the representation. The panel noted that for issuing a direction to consider a representation, a legal right and statutory inaction must be shown, neither of which was established in the present case.



Hc allows imam to continue services

Justice T. Madhavi Devi directed that the imam of Masjid-e-Hassa, Babanagar, Hyderabad, be allowed to continue performing his duties, restraining private individuals from intervening until his appointment was legally set aside. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by the imam alleging that certain individuals, acting at the instance of officials of the Telangana Waqf Board, were obstructing him from discharging his functions despite his appointment in 1997. The petitioner relied on a complaint of December 2024 lodged with the Santoshnagar police over the alleged interference.

Observing that no formal order was issued authorising such interference, the judge directed the individuals concerned not to obstruct the petitioner from discharging his duties as imam as long as his appointment remained valid. The judge granted the Waqf Board the liberty to follow due process if it intends to appoint another person.

Delay costs engineer his promotion

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka reiterated that the law aided the vigilant, not those who sleep, while dismissing a writ plea filed by an officer of the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) seeking retrospective promotion under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by B. Raju, an officer belonging to the ST community, who joined BEL as a deputy engineer in 1989 and bacome deputy general manager (E-VI) in 2012. He contended that he was eligible for promotion to the post of manager (E-V) in 2002 and deputy general manager (E-VI) in 2008 but was repeatedly overlooked despite being qualified. He alleged that BEL failed to implement the reservation policy in promotions for the SC and ST communities as mandated by the Constitution and government circulars. The petitioner claimed that had reservation been implemented, he would have been promoted earlier, and sought his promotion to be retrospectively advanced to 2008. BEL submitted that promotions to executive grades fell under Group A services, which were filled through direct recruitment. As such, under the department of personnel and training (DoPT) office memorandum, reservation in promotion did not apply to cadres where direct recruitment exceeded 75 per cent. The company submitted data showing adequate representation of SC/ST employees in executive clusters and argued that the petitioner's claim was barred by delay, as he did not challenge his non-promotion in time. The judge held that the petitioner had approached the court after an inordinate delay, as he was promoted to DGM in 2012 but filed the writ plea only in 2013, claiming retrospective seniority from 2008.