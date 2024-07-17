Writ Against Police for Manhandling Siddipet Lawyer

Hyderabad: Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court took on file a writ plea challenging the Siddipet station house officer and others for not taking any action against a police officer who allegedly manhandled an advocate. The judge was hearing a writ plea filed by Maraboina Ravi Kumar, advocate and a member of the Siddipet Bar Association. The petitioner alleged that he was manhandled by a police officer at the Siddipet police station when he went to furnish sureties for the release of an accused in accordance with the orders of Telangana High Court. The petitioner alleged that the police officers kept him waiting for an unreasonable length of time. The petitioner alleged that assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Uma Reddy took the accused to a government hospital at Siddipet without any purpose and forced him to undergo a medical check-up. The petitioner alleged that the ASI beat up the accused when he became agitated. The petitioner stated that the ASI forcibly stopped the petitioner when he started recording his actions. In this alleged clash, the petitioner was allegedly injured and his mobile phone was broken. The judge addressed the protest called in lower courts all over the state in respect of the incident. After hearing the petitioner, the judge directed the government pleader appearing for the respondent authorities to seek instructions and posted the matter after a week.

Surgeon faults transfer process in SC vacancy

Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court stayed the transfer of Dr Kalavathi, civil surgeon working at the district hospital at Parkal, Hanamkonda. The judge was hearing a writ petition in which the ongoing transfer was faulted as being unjust, and in violation of the law. According to the petitioner she was entitled for promotion against a Scheduled Caste (SC) vacancy. She alleged that at the time of counselling, the vacancies shown did not include the district hospital at Mancherial and therefore she had no choice but to opt for the community health centre at Parkal. She alleged that the authorities had intentionally suppressed the vacancies at district headquarters hospital for the posts of civil surgeon specialist (general surgery). By virtue of the vindictive action, the petitioner was deprived of her chance to opt for and posted for the above places which were clear existing sanctioned vacancies by the government and as such she was entitled to be posted in these clear vacancies.

HC seeks ATR on disaster management

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court directed the state to file a compliance report about implementation of provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005. The panel, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar, was dealing with a PIL filed by Dr Cheruku Sudhakar challenging the action of the government in not implementing National Disaster Management minimum standard relief, medical cover and ex gratia to people affected by floods. The petitioner sought a direction to provide ex gratia to the people affected by floods, including in Mulugu district. The panel earlier directed the state to furnish the steps taken under Section 39 of the Act, which prescribes the state to take measures for prevention of disaster, mitigation and integrate its development plans and projects, and the measures for prevention of the same and other necessary actions under disaster management. The panel deferred hearing of the plea to July 23 for the state to file the compliance report.

JNTU action on affiliations challenged

Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court took on file writ pleas challenging the action of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) and others, in not granting affiliation for running courses approved by AICTE. The judge was hearing writ pleas filed by Tarakarama Educational Society, Ramappa Engineering College, Kamareddy College Educational Society and Auroras Technological Institute, who all alleged that the respondent authorities were not granting affiliation to run its courses as approved by the AICTE for 2024-25. The petitioners also alleged that they satisfied all the criteria for being entitled to avail of the affiliation. The petitioners complained despite meeting all criteria, the respondents are not granting them affiliation, thereby violating their fundamental right to run the said courses. The judge after hearing the petitioner, directed the government pleader to get instructions from respondent authorities and posted the matter for further adjudication.