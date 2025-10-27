Wrestler Fights in Telangana HC for Teacher Job

Hyderabad: Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court entertained a grievance of a state level wrestler for not being considered for the job of a school teacher. The judge took on file a writ plea filed by P. Dasharath, an unemployed candidate, challenging the action of the school education department and others in not considering a candidate for appointment to the post of Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) under the sports quota in DSC-2024. The petitioner contended that he had participated in state inter-district championships for school games in the U-19 and U-17 categories, as well as CBSE, ICSE, and rural sports, which are recognised disciplines under various government orders. Despite this, the petitioner’s candidature was not considered under the sports quota for SGT posts in DSC-2024. It was contended that the respondents, by issuing a web note in August 2024, restricting eligibility for SGT posts to Form II candidates and reserving Form I for school assistants, acted contrary to the rules governing sports quota recruitment and the terms of DSC-2024 notification. The petitioner alleged that appointing general candidates against vacancies reserved for sportspersons was illegal, arbitrary, and unjust. The judge directed the respondents to file their response and ordered that the matter be posted along with similar writ pleas concerning the DSC–2024 recruitment.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court directed the GHMC to take immediate action against an illegal construction allegedly raised in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by Uppalavanchi Chandra Shekar. The petitioner alleged inaction by the GHMC in addressing unauthorised construction by a private respondent on land earmarked for a park admeasuring 175 square yards at Road No.12, Banjara Hills. The petitioner contended that the unofficial respondent fabricated documents and secured building permission for a stilt plus two-floor structure, but in blatant violation of the sanctioned plan, constructed stilt plus five upper floors along with a penthouse. Counsel for the petitioner pointed out that the GHMC sealed the structure but unsealed it later without any justification, enabling continuation of the illegal construction. The judge directed the GHMC and the assistant city planner to forthwith seal the unauthorised third, fourth, and fifth floors and the penthouse constructed by the unofficial respondent in deviation of the approved plan. The judge directed the authorities not to permit any further construction in violation of the sanctioned building permission.





A two judge panel of the Telangana High Court rejected a writ appeal of the state government on its power to appoint person-in-charge (PIC) committee to a cooperative society. The panel comprising Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar refused to intervene with an interim order continuing the existing PIC committee of the primary agricultural cooperative credit society, Madoor, Medak district. The panel was hearing a writ appeal filed by the state challenging the single judge’s order in the writ plea filed by Komsani Srinivas Reddy and other members of the society. The writ petitioners, members of the elected managing committee, questioned the order dated September 10 by the deputy registrar/audit officer, Medak district, appointing an assistant registrar as PIC of the society. They contended that such appointment violated Section 115-D(3)(b) of the Telangana Cooperative Societies Act, which prohibited government nominees in primary agricultural cooperative credit societies. The single judge found that the order appeared to contravene statutory provisions and was issued without notice or inquiry, thus violating natural justice. Observing that the government’s policy permitted continuation of elected committees until elections are held, the judge granted interim protection and directed the petitioners to continue as the PIC committee until further orders or until elections were held, or till the period under the government order ends, whichever was earlier, except for members disqualified under Section 21-AA of the Telangana Cooperative Societies Act, 1964. In appeal, the state contended that the continuation order was unwarranted as the earlier committee’s term was not extended due to reports of irregularities. The panel noted that the writ plea was pending and that only interim protection was granted, holding there was no ground for intervention at the appellate stage. The panel observed that all contentions under Sections 51, 52, and 56 of the Act relating to inquiry and inspection could be adjudicated by the single judge in due course. Noting that the writ plea was listed for hearing on November 6, the panel clarified that the appellants were free to seek vacating of the interim order before the single judge and that no contempt proceedings shall be initiated till November 28. Accordingly, the writ appeals were disposed of.

Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court directed the Bar Council of India (BCI) to consider the application seeking permission to establish ‘The Hyderabad Law College’ at Uppal Bagath, Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by NNR Educational Society. The petitioner contended that an online application was filed in 2024 along with the requisite payment, seeking approval to commence a private unaided law college. Despite complying with all statutory requirements, the BCI failed to act upon the application. The petitioner institution also contended that they fulfilled all conditions mandated by the BCI for starting a law college, but despite submitting the online application well in advance, the BCI failed to process it, thereby jeopardising the petitioner’s ability to commence the law programme for the upcoming academic year. Taking note of the submissions, the judge disposed of the writ plea by directing BCI to consider application of the petitioner.