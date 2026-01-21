World’s First-Ever ‘Swiss Mall’ to Be a Reality in Hyderabad Soon

Christelle Luisier Brodard, Chief Minister of Council of Vaud, Switzerland and Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy discussed the prospects of collaboration and partnership between the two states in the larger context of the free-trade agreement between India and Switzerland. Collaboration in areas include from culture and education, skilling & training - especially in hospitality management and sports. Leaders of the two states deliberated on mutual cooperation in sharing best practices in retail and life sciences sectors.

The Hon'ble CM Revanth Reddy, promoting the Telangana Rising 2047 vision and explaining the various opportunities, also proposed the idea of building a 'Swiss Mall' in Hyderabad - a first of its kind in the world, to which the Swiss delegation showed immediate positive response.

Both the Chief Ministers are football players and therefore discussed at length possibilities of partnership in sports.

The Swiss delegation was enthusiastic about exploring ways to support the Chief Minister's vision for women empowerment through the self-help groups. A Swiss team will soon visit Hyderabad to explore various opportunities in detail, promised Isabelle Moret, the Industries & Economy Minister of Vaud.