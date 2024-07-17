Hyderabad: In a welcome development, ten world renowned universities have come forward to set up Skill Development Centres across Telangana at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore, Minister for Industries and Commerce Sridhar Babu Duddilla said on Wednesday.

The Minister, taking to 'X' (formerly Twitter), said that he had met with the representatives of International Startup Foundation and Startup Runway on Tuesday. Both the organisations promote start-ups globally and have training agreements with ten renowned skill universities including the University of Texas in America and London Business School in the UK, he added.

Additionally, the representatives of Texas 'Richardson City' and 'Frisco City' have expressed their interest to jointly undertake activities in the newly established 'Artificial Intelligence City' in the state, Sridhar Babu stated.

Revealing that the representatives will act as negotiators for American and British companies to invest in AI City, the Minister asserted that they will also help to provide marketing facilities for the products of start-up companies in Telangana in America.