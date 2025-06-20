World Music Day Lights Up Metro Hubs

Hyderabad: This World Music Day brings a musical treat to commuters, as Metro Rail authorities celebrate with Metro Medley — a vibrant showcase of sound, style and stories. Running until June 24, the celebration will feature over 220 artists across 65 curated acts at seven different metro stations.

Organised by Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad in collaboration with L&T Metro Rail, Alliance Française, George Hull Collective and Dark Vibe Society, the series was inaugurated on Thursday at the Ameerpet station with lively performances by The Djembe Circle and George Hull Collective.

Commuters can catch live performances from 5 pm to 7 pm at Ameerpet, Dilsukhnagar, Durgam Cheruvu, Kukatpally, MGBS, Parade Ground and Uppal metro stations between June 20 and 23. From eight-year-old students to 68-year-old folk storytellers, the line-up spans a wide canvas, including Carnatic, jazz, drag artistry, indie, Burrakatha and experimental genres.

World Music Day or Fête de la Musique, observed globally on June 21, began in France in 1982 as a celebration of open-access music. It invites amateur and professional musicians alike to perform in public spaces, allowing music to exist as a spontaneous and free experience.

“Metro Medley reflects perfectly the original spirit of the Fête de la Musique,” said Maud Miquau, director of Alliance Française of Hyderabad. “Any musician, professional or amateur, from any style, is invited to play in a public place to offer a beautiful moment to anyone passing by, making music accessible, at its present.”

Hyderabad Metro Rail MD N.V.S. Reddy said the Metro Rail was more than a transit system. “It’s a platform that celebrates our rich cultural identity and brings communities closer,” he said, noting that the government’s role extended beyond infrastructure into nurturing culture, inclusion and accessibility.

Along with him, Prof. Dr Alekhya Punjala, chairperson of the Telangana Sangeeta Nataka Academy, K.V.B. Reddy, MD & CEO of L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd, and Amita Desai, executive director of Goethe Zentrum, Hyderabad, were present.

The festival will conclude on June 24 with a live concert by French artist David Walters at EXT, Filmnagar, and the entry to the closing concert is free.