World Mental Health Day observed

Warangal:People must adopt an open mindset regarding mental health issues, urged the chairperson of the District Legal Cell Authority, B.V. Nirmala Geethamba. She was the chief guest at the World Mental Health Day celebration, organised by the District Legal Cell Authority at the Nyay Seva Sadan building, within the district court premises in Hanamkonda on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nirmala Geethamba emphasised that stress, excessive workloads, lack of sleep, changes in eating habits, and prolonged periods of depression can lead to mental health problems. She stressed the importance of adopting healthy and balanced lifestyles, not only for individual well-being but also to improve the mental health of family members. Implementing healthy habits can contribute to overall mental wellness.

District medical and health officer, Dr K. Venkata Ramana, delivered a powerpoint presentation explaining the causes, symptoms, and challenges of mental illness. He highlighted the significance of understanding mental health issues and recognising the signs of mental disorders.

Later, Ramana added that doctors are diagnosing mental health conditions by identifying symptoms and behavioural patterns, and providing appropriate treatments tailored to the specific needs of patients.

District Judges Manisha Shravan Unnam, secretaries of the District Legal Cell Authority M. Sai Kumar and J. Upendar Rao, bar association president T. Jeevan, along with Dr Gopal Rao, Dr Bharat Kumar, Dr Syed Ahmed, and Dr Prahasith, were also present at the event.