Sudha Reddy Foundation & MEIL Upgrade Classrooms at Hyderabad School

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Day of Social Justice, the Sudha Reddy Foundation, along with the MEIL Foundation, on February 20, 2026, supported students at Rabindra Niketan High School, Irrum Manzil, a school built by the MEIL Foundation and Sudha Reddy Foundation, with a major classroom infrastructure upgrade aimed at improving everyday learning for children from underprivileged backgrounds.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the school on February 20 and was attended by around 250 students, teachers, and alumni.

As part of the initiative, the foundations provided 224 new student benches, storage cabinets for classrooms, and furniture for teachers and the school principal - helping create a more comfortable and organised learning environment for students and staff.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Sudha Reddy, Founder, Sudha Reddy Foundation, said: “For many children, especially those facing challenges at home, a proper desk and chair mean more than just furniture. It gives them a sense of stability and confidence. We believe every child deserves a respectful space to learn and grow.” Rabindra Niketan High School serves children from some of Hyderabad’s most vulnerable communities, many of whom have limited access to basic educational resources. The new classroom setup is expected to help students focus better and feel more motivated at school.