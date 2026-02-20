Sudha Reddy Foundation & MEIL Upgrade Classrooms at Hyderabad School
Sudha Reddy, founder of SRF, said, “For many children, especially those facing challenges at home, a proper desk and chair mean more than just furniture. It gives them a sense of stability and confidence. We believe every child deserves a respectful space to learn and grow.”
Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Day of Social Justice, the Sudha Reddy Foundation, along with the MEIL Foundation, on February 20, 2026, supported students at Rabindra Niketan High School, Irrum Manzil, a school built by the MEIL Foundation and Sudha Reddy Foundation, with a major classroom infrastructure upgrade aimed at improving everyday learning for children from underprivileged backgrounds.
The inauguration ceremony took place at the school on February 20 and was attended by around 250 students, teachers, and alumni.
As part of the initiative, the foundations provided 224 new student benches, storage cabinets for classrooms, and furniture for teachers and the school principal - helping create a more comfortable and organised learning environment for students and staff.