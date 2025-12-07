World-Class Reception Awaits Delegates

Hyderabad: The state government is undertaking beautification and technological enhancement works across the city to impress national and international delegates arriving for the Telangana Rising Global Summit. These preparations, combining cutting-edge technology with Telangana’s cultural identity, have reached their final stage, transforming major locations across the city into vibrant visual showcases.

Major landmarks, lakes, arterial roads and the summit venue are being upgraded with high-tech digital projections, immersive displays and advanced visual effects to create an investment-friendly and celebratory atmosphere. Officials said the aim was to present Hyderabad as a modern, future-ready global city while highlighting the state’s unique heritage.

Special lighting projections are being installed at Charminar and on the façade of Kacheguda railway station to welcome visitors with glimpses of Telangana’s cultural grandeur. At the Telangana Secretariat, a3D projection mapping show is being prepared to narrate the state’s development story and long-term goals in an engaging visual format.



The displays will highlight the vision and objectives of the summit. At Durgam Cheruvu, a floating globe-shaped projection will serve as a major attraction, displaying the summit logo using in-lit technology.



Water-screen projections at Hussainsagar will showcase flagship government initiatives including the state’s ambition of achieving a $3 trillion economy by 2047. Officials are also installing 1,500 flags bearing the summit logo across the city.

To guide delegates arriving from Shamshabad airport, digital LED screens are being set up along the approach road to the summit venue, offering real-time travel information such as distance, directions and entry points to Bharat Future City.

The pathway leading into the summit venue is being designed with 3D anamorphic visuals, while a 50-metre digital interactive tunnel is being created to showcase the progress of the Musi River rejuvenation project.



Ten information kiosks are being set up across the city to help residents and visitors understand the summit’s objectives. These counters will feature digital screens, brochures and detailed information on the summit schedule and the Bharat Future City plan. Volunteers stationed at these kiosks will brief the public and provide daily updates.



