Workout in open gyms fraught with risks

Hyderabad:Several open gyms in public parks are not maintained properly. Fitness experts warn that broken and poorly maintained equipment pose health risks to users, like dizziness, vertigo, and severe muscle pain.

Open gyms — introduced to encourage fitness among residents — have gained popularity. A number of open gyms were opened by politicians and philanthropists in community/public parks.

However after years of use and nature-driven wear and tear, users now complain about loose handles, rusted parts, and jammed equipment.

Fitness coach and professional bodybuilder Vikas V., speaking to Deccan Chronicle, said, “If the machines are not maintained properly, it affects balance and posture of people using them. Using jammed or broken machines can even cause serious injuries.”



"Any physical training needs to be done with properly functioning and calibrated machinery. The open gyms in parks are used by people who are above 40 years old, and misaligned or wrong workouts can cause major issues later on," Vikas added.

A visit to Dr G.S. Melkote Park in Narayanguda revealed two machines with loose and missing bolts and one machine with rusted moving parts. At Domalguda Park, almost all the machines were dysfunctional, with walkers and gym-goers stating that they had a lot of leg and back pain after using the machines.

Anil, a walker at Melkote Park, said, “I used the pendulum twister once, and within 20 seconds I felt dizzy. When I got down and regained my composure, I saw a nut loose on the handle. They should check their machinery properly.”

Residents urged local authorities and the park management to step up maintenance efforts, and suggested appointing dedicated personnel for regular inspections and repairs. Until then, experts advise enthusiasts to be cautious and report any faulty machines to prevent accidents.