Working group meet of TG govt. docs held

Hyderabad: The first working group meeting of the state central executive committee of the Telangana government medical association was held at its state office in Koti on Wednesday. Principal office bearers including president Dr Narahari, chief secretary Dr Lalu Prasad Rathod, treasurer Dr Raoof along with central committee members from various districts attended the meeting.

Dr Narahari and Dr Lalu Prasad resolved at the meeting to work hard to solve the problems of government doctors. Dr Narahari promised to bring the problems of doctors to the notice of the government and take steps to have them solved. He said the membership registration process will start soon. He said the Vaidya Bhavan in Hyderabad will be renovated and made available to doctors. Later, leaders who took office were felicitated.